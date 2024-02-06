Help is closer for survivors of sexual abuse

SURVIVORS of sexual abuse in West Cork are reminded that there is now a support service for them on their doorstep, where they can be assured of discretion and a supportive ear.

‘We know it can be difficult for many to take that first step, particularly in tight knit communities where their abuser may also live, but we want to let them know that the support is there for them,’ says Sadie Douglas, the newly-appointed support worker and psychotherapist at the Bantry-based Beacon sexual violence support service.

Under the umbrella of the former West Cork Women Against Violence Project, Beacon is a fully inclusive support service, open to anyone, male or female, over the age of 14 who have experienced sexual violence.

The service comprises a helpline, with by-appointment- only outreach hubs in Bantry, Clonakilty, Skibbereen and Macroom.

‘We see people throughout West Cork, and they no longer have to travel to the city for these supports,’ said Sadie.

Before this, the nearest sexual violence support services were in Cork city or Tralee. Before taking up this role Sadie worked in the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. Referrals to Beacon can also come from community organisations and key agencies like HSE, Tusla, Camhs, addiction services, gardaí, and more.

Sadie meets survivors face-to-face and, from there, they can be referred to one of the 10 specially trained therapists in the community. There’s also support for survivors who opt to make statements to the gardaí and may later have to attend court.

‘It’s about empowering clients to make those decisions themselves. There’s no onus to report, that’s a personal decision and everyone is different in that response,’ said Sadie.

Survivors, she said, can experience a lot of fear and shame around disclosure which can lead to discrimination and social exclusion in their local community.

‘Imagine how challenging it can be for a survivor living in a rural and tightknit community when often the person who abused them could be living on the same street, or in the same area?’ asks Sadie.

‘Society and culture have a part to play when it comes to sexual violence. There is a lack of awareness around the impact, causes and prevalence of sexual violence. Many survivors are unsure of the support available locally,’ she explained.

‘It’s vital that we raise awareness of the service here in West Cork.’

And she said support is not just for survivors.

‘We also offer support to friends, family, and partners of survivors. I’ve had calls from parents who are concerned about their young person,’ she said.

Sometimes other professionals seek additional help from Beacon with the person they’re supporting. When it comes to abuse survivors who are unsure of the first step to recovery, Sadie has some sound advice.

‘Just pick up the phone and call our helpline, even if you’re not quite sure, we can talk you through the options.’

The new dedicated helpline is open Monday to Wednesday from 10am to 4pm, at 1800 832001.