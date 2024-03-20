Heir sailing school shortlisted for title

HEIR Island Sailing School has been named as one of three finalists shortlisted for the Training Centre of the Year title, which will be adjudicated at Howth Yacht Club in Dublin on Friday March 22nd.

Kevin McCormack, the sailing centre principal, said the club members are ecstatic to have been nominated. ‘It is recognition of all the hard work that the team have put in over the last few years, especially our senior instructors Elliot Connolly and Katie Harte, as well as our 10 other instructors,’ he said.

The popular school is open from Easter until October, and the number of course participants has been known to reach as many as 40 children per day at the height of the summer.

The sailing club opened in 2005 under different management – John and Patricia Moore – but they retired in 2019 when Kevin purchased the business.

‘I actually started working here in 2016, having been drawn to the idea of being able to live and work on an Irish island,’ Kevin told The Southern Star.

‘I have been living here with my wife, Amm, since then,’ said Kevin, who joked that no TV, and one too many storms, resulted in Finn, their now seven-year-old son.

Finn has the distinction of being the second baby born on the island in 50 years.

The sailing school offers courses for all skill levels, from absolute beginners up to advanced sailing techniques.

‘We like to say we cater for children as young as six up to adults of 99! There are no age limits,’ said Kevin, who confirmed that their windsurfing and powerboating courses are every bit as popular as their sailing courses.

‘We have no idea who nominated us for this prestigious Irish Sailing Association award,’ said Kevin. ‘But we are excited to be going to Dublin for the finals.

‘It’s a bit like the Oscars of the sailing fraternity. We don’t know who the winner will be but, as they say at every Academy Award ceremony, it’s an honour to be nominated.’