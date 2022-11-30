Has Twitter had its day?

WHILE rumours of Twitter’s demise may have been wildly exaggerated to date, there is no doubt that the social media platform is in trouble.
It is losing thousands of users a day, although others are joining to see what all the recent fuss is about. But, in the scheme of things, a few thousand members here and there won’t make a massive dent in its popularity either way.
The tech giant currently has over 230m active users, and several million more who observe the goings-on, but don’t fully engage. That’s a lot of eyeballs in one place. That is exactly why the likes of Donald J Trump know the value of it. And why Twitter’s controversial new owner Elon Musk wanted Mr T back.
The interesting bit is that Mr Trump did not rush to begin re-sending out any of his (often hatred-laden) tweets when he was recently reinstated. Only time will tell whether Trump, like many more users, think the once-mighty voice of the people has already had its day.