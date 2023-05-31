Harry the humpback holidays in Trag – but don’t get too close

WE’VE had Wally the walrus visit our shores – and now it’s Harry (or Harriet) the humpback!

The 45ft whale was creating quite a stir this week as it came extremely close to the shore to feed, especially in Tragumna Bay, where it was clearly visible from land.

The animal is one of two humpbacks spotted off West Cork in recent days, as waters have also burst into life with sightings of dolphins and minke whales.

Nic Slocum of Whale Watch West Cork said activity has been lively in local waters and business is busy as a result.

‘We do get humpbacks here, but it’s unusual to see one so far in, feeding on sand eels against the rocks,’ he said.

‘They’re very friendly animals, and are fabulous to see, but they do need to be given space,’ he warned.

Padraig Whooley, of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said it first documented this individual #HBIRL82 in early October 2015 off Valentia Island and has recorded it over six years since, with most observations coming from the West Cork area.

‘We have no idea what gender it is, which is partly why we don’t give them gender specific nicknames names like “Harry”... just in case it turns out to be a “Harriet”. We’d ask anyone fortunate enough to have strong images of humpback whales to report your sightings to IWDG on www.iwdg.ie or on our reporting app.

‘We’d also ask boat owners, both commercial and private, to become familiar with the whale watching guidelines as set out by Marine Notice 15, 2005.

‘This includes the issue of people swimming with whales in Irish waters, something which is illegal due to the risk of disturbance of the whale and the high risk of injury to the person.’

Ann Haigh, wildlife writer for The Southern Star added: ‘While it is wonderful to have the opportunity to see these magnificent creatures, and no one wants to deprive anyone from such magic, we do need to be considerate to the whale while viewing them.

‘Whales, such as humpbacks, need the freedom to exhibit their natural behaviour,’ she explained. ‘The whale has been drawn close to land by the availability of fish to feed on.

‘If disturbed while feeding by noise from boats, people getting too close and general over-interest and harassment, the whale will be forced to move on and may end up going hungry if fish aren’t so plentiful elsewhere.’