Harry inspiring pupils to hone kitchen skills

DURRUS chef, Harry Marquart, a graduate of Blair’s Cove, is sharing his skills with young people and teaching them how to cook in the time of the coronavirus.

Growing up around the restaurant business – his mom Caroline Good is a long-time, and well-liked member of the staff at Blair’s Cove – meant Harry didn’t lick it off a stone.

But it was at the age of 19, when Harry won a TV chef competition hosted by Conrad Gallagher, that his future career trajectory was firmly established.

Caroline – who, at the age of 68, is proud of her 24 years of service – told The Southern Star: ‘I have no plans to give it up – the Covid-19 crisis notwithstanding.’

Like everywhere else Blair’s Cove closed on March 14th but the owners are looking forward to the day when the restaurant will reopen its doors.

Harry (28) also did a stint at The Fish Kitchen, when Diarmaid and Anne Marie Murphy opened it.

But about 10 years ago, Harry decided to relocate to London to work at Jason Atherton’s restaurant The Pollen Street Social.

Some time later he moved again: this time to Liverpool, where he got to work with at The Chester Grosvenor, another shrewd move for the talented chef.

A meeting with a former UK “Apprentice” star resulted in a partnership and the opening of The Fuel Station, which sold high-end health foods.

Now, Harry has his own stand in the food market in Liverpool – Bone and Block – selling the finest organic meat.

Harry spoke to The Southern Star from his UK base and said: ‘Throughout my career I have developed my skills through the patience and generosity of other chefs. Now, this is my opportunity to give back and hopefully inspire other young people to develop their passion for cooking and for good food.’