Harry gets a hero’s welcome in Kinsale

BY MARTIN WALSH

FOR over a month, six-year-old Harry O’Hanlon from Summercove, Kinsale has pedalled his way throughout West and South Cork, Cork city and even Fota Wildlife Park.

And in doing so he’s raised almost €30,000 for three organisations that have made a huge contribution to his quality of life. Diagnosed with autism about three years ago, Harry attended the Rainbow Club Centre for Autism, participated in Early Intervention across Shine (centre for autism) and Sonas (special junior school) in Carrigaline and will begin his primary school education in Kinsale in a few weeks’ time.

Just like his fundraising cycle, where he was joined by his parents Martina and Ricky and sister Chloe, it’s been a remarkable journey. Even before he began, on July 7th, the target of €3,000 was surpassed, and ever since it has constantly been readjusted.

Last Saturday, headed by two tenders from the Kinsale Fire Brigade, Harry and his entourage made their way to the finish at the Blue Haven Hotel, as well-wishers thronged the streets to show their appreciation.

Ricky said: ‘It’s incredible, it’s been an unbelievable journey, and it was fitting to see Harry cross the finishing line here in Kinsale with one of his best friends from Sonas.

‘It’s not just about the money, it’s about the awareness (autism) and significance. I don’t think Harry really realises what he has achieved. It is very humbling.’

To donate, search ‘Help for Harry’s Heroes’ on GoFundMe.com or CLICK HERE