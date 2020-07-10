Harbour View car park to get a facelift

A LARGE car park in Bantry and a street in the town centre are to be resurfaced as part of a county-wide contract worth €2.1m that has been announced by Cork County Council.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) said the resurfacing of the car park at Harbour View – which is a few minutes’ walk from the town centre – is ‘long overdue.’

The car park is the location for the town’s bottle bank, and is adjacent to SuperValu, which means it has a high turnover throughout the day, especially during the Friday market.

‘It is a prime location and the decision to improve its appearance will greatly enhance the town centre,’ said Cllr Collins.

‘Barrack Street is also to be resurfaced. It joins Main Street – a streetscape that was given a complete make-over before Christmas – so that’s more good news for the town,’ he added.

‘These works will not only improve the appearance of Bantry, it is designed to enhance people’s shopping experience,’ he said.

According to the Independent councillor, there has been a lot of investment and development in Bantry in recent years, and the town’s success in winning Ireland’s Best Town award in 2019, means civic pride is at an all time high.

‘We need projects like this,’ he added, ‘if we are to keep up the momentum.’

Cork County Council has appointed Lagan Asphalt Ltd, a materials and contracting group based in Ireland, to do the works in Bantry and in the county’s seven other municipal districts.

Cllr Collins confirmed that the Bantry phase of the work is due to be completed by August 10th.