Gym Henrys’ Castlefreke home has the muscle for US couple

ONE of the most expensive properties for sale in West Cork has been sold to a US-based couple.

Caisleanui is a sprawling 3,500 sq foot clifftop house in Castlefreke, outside Rosscarbery. And while it’s not legally permitted to own a beach in Ireland, the property has private access, via steps, to a strip of isolated beach below.

It was most recently the home of Dublin gym owners, the Henry family. Their son Karl is known for being the Operation Transformation TV series trainer.

It’s been on the market for a considerable period of time and started out with an asking price of €1.8m, later dropping to €1.2m. The sale was managed by Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen.