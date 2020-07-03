Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is cancelled this year

AS a result of Covid-19 and current Government restrictions on indoor and outdoor activities, with the requirement for physical distancing, the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival Committee regrets to confirm the cancellation of this year’s festival.

‘We know that this announcement will be disappointing for music fans, artists, publicans and the wider Cork community but their health and safety is our number one priority. We look forward to bringing back a strong, exciting and memorable Festival in 2021,’ the organisers said in a statement today.

Fiona Collins, chair of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival added: ‘We regret to confirm the cancellation of this year’s festival to safeguard the health of our visitors, volunteers and the community at large but we look forward to bringing back a strong, exciting and memorable Festival in 2021.’

Guinness is very proud of its 42-year heritage of jazz in Cork and is fully committed to continuing to support the festival committee, its local Cork trade customers, and the local and international artists involved in the creation of an exciting 2021 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, the statement added.