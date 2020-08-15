Gardaí warn they will shut down access if beach roads become too congested

SOARING temperatures at the weekend resulted in gardaí closing the road to one of Ireland’s most popular beaches.

Supt Ger O’Mahony confirmed that a garda traffic management plan had to be put in place on Sunday, which saw the road to Inchydoney closed until 4pm.

The previous day, one poorly parked car presented problems for three larger vehicles, including a delivery truck, and this resulted in tailbacks that left staycationers sweltering in their cars.

Supt O’Mahony said the sheer volume of traffic, tailbacks, and insufficient parking also caused problems at nearby Red Strand.

And for yet another weekend, the causeway in Barleycove was jammed with bumper-to-bumper parked cars.

Local Independent TD Michael Collins called on Cork County Council to put double yellow lines at the access points to facilitate ambulance crews, should they be needed in an emergency.

He said: ‘Barleycove and Ballyrisode, which is six miles away, would benefit from on-field parking and a possible park and ride system.’

He said that he plans to discuss this with local landowners, as well as members of the local community centre in Goleen, which has ample parking.

With warm weather promised this weekend, Bantry-based Supt Declan O’Sullivan said gardaí will continue to monitor traffic, not just on the Mizen, but all over West Cork.

‘Where the need arises, we will close an area that has become unmanageable from the perspective of traffic volumes. If it is too crowded, people should take personal responsibility and stay away,’ he said.