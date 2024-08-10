Green light for West Cork bowling alley

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Cork County Council planning officials have given the green light for the development of West Cork’s first 10-pin bowling alley in Clonakilty.

The planning application from Park Cinema Clonakilty Ltd was originally lodged in February and following a request for further information Cork County Council approved planning permission for the new bowling alley on July 17th.

The green light for the development was granted subject to 10 conditions concerned mainly with drainage of rainwater from the site as well as signage and the colour scheme for the building when completed.

The new 223 sq m bowling alley will be connected to the existing Park Cinema. There will be four ten pin bowling lanes as well as a seating area and a machine room. The bowling alley will have a capacity for up to 24 persons at one time allowing for six people per lane and it is expected to require two additional staff to operate. Opening hours will be in line with the existing cinema, Monday to Sunday, 10am to 9pm.

There were no objections to the original planning application and Transport Infrastructure Ireland had no comments to make about any potential traffic impacts from the development.

The new bowling alley is the latest addition to the wide range of family friendly activities available at the Park Hotel complex in Clonakilty which already includes the Park Cinema, hotel leisure centre and pool, an indoor play zone, a crazy golf course and the Clonakilty Park Adventure Centre.