Greek homes being fuelled by company in Gaeltacht

GAELTACHT company Firebird has secured a €1m contract to supply its bespoke boilers to thousands of homes and businesses in Greece and Cyprus.

Headquartered in Baile Mhic Íre (Ballymakeera) and with sites in Northern Ireland and England, Firebird is a global leader in designing and manufacturing high performance solutions for the domestic and commercial heating market.

The contract secured with Thermogroup based in Thessalonica, Greece is a significant achievement for Firebird which supplies boilers across the globe to locations such as New Zealand, the Middle East, Falkland Islands and many countries across Europe.

Firebird was awarded the Thermogroup contract for its innovative designs and flexibility to cater to all the permutations of boilers required for the range of domestic and commercial premises in the Greek market. It’s all system go as Firebird is already in the process of shipping its boilers to Greece for distribution.

Mark Doyle, Firebird manager said the contract would enable them to grow, increase their market size and increase their ability to meet customer needs.

‘While I’ve no doubt that our innovative designs and solution-focused approach was pivotal to securing the business, it was the close relationship and understanding we forged with Thermogroup in recent years which played an important factor in its decision to choose Firebird. Our cultures are similar and we can relate to their way of doing business which is in many ways like ours, it’s relatable and personal and built on trust. They are assured that we are ahead of the curve on environmental obligations and European regulatory standards

‘We pride ourselves on our innovation and quality but our key differentiator is how we have the most technologically advanced and energy efficient heating options on the market. We pushed the boundaries on renewable energy to become the only manufacturer of boilers in Europe with Nitrogen Oxide emissions that are 50% lower than the European limit.’