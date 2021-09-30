Great views greet Fort2Fort cyclists

THE annual Fort2Fort Charity Cycle Sportive is back for 2021 and is celebrating its milestone 10th year.

This year’s cycle on Saturday, October 23rd, will once again raise vital funds for the Mercy Hospital Foundation, four Cork City and County Lions Clubs and Camden Fort Meagher Restoration.

The event features four routes of 40km, 65km, 85km and 120km which will all start and finish outside Camden Fort Meagher, Crosshaven, each with incredible views of Cork harbour along the way.

For those taking on the challenge of the 65km, 85km and 120km routes, a food stop will be available at Bramley Lodge before the return cycle back to Camden Fort Meagher.

Cork county mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan said: ‘Participants will have the joy of experiencing the amazing sights of Cork harbour, with the double benefits of keeping healthy and supporting good causes.

‘My congratulations to everyone who is participating, either by cycling the route or by supporting a cyclist. You are contributing to some very worthy causes and supporting one of Cork county’s most charming annual events.’

Fort2Fort, now in its 10th year, has firmly established itself in the calendar of Cork’s cycling enthusiasts of all abilities, offering a choice of distances.

Since its inception, over 3,000 cyclists have participated, raising over €240,000 for the local beneficiaries. So far, over 160 cyclists have signed up for this year’s cycle with the organising committee hoping to reach a target of 500 participants for the 10th anniversary.

Registration for the cycle is now available at mercyhospitalfoundation.ie until Friday, October 22nd at a cost of €55 per person.

In-person registration will also be available on October 22nd between 4-8pm in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island and from 7.30 am in Crosshaven GAA Club on the morning of the cycle.