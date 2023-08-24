Great Gatsby win brings joy for Dunmanway’s Walsh family

A DUNMANWAY family have been celebrating this week after their memorable win in the Dublin Horse Show with their home-bred filly Gatsby’s Girl.

The horse claimed the champion two-year-old class at the RDS, a dream come true for the family.

The Walsh family – father and mother John and Noelle, and their children Brendan and Clare – are well known on the West Cork show circuit. Their homebred filly Gatsby’s Girl claimed the two-year-old filly class and the champion two-year-old crown at the prestigious RDS show. She followed this up with the reserve champion overall filly and the champion home bred horse.

‘It’s lovely to come and win the two-year-old filly class and then to win the champion two-year-old is the absolute icing on top,’ said Brendan Walsh. ‘Especially as she’s homebred, home-produced.’

Brendan paid tribute to all the support the family have got back home. ‘We’ve a great circle around the West Cork showing scene, everyone helps each other out.’

Gatsby’s Girl is a filly by Darsi out of Littlefield Lux.

Noelle Walsh said: ‘As a family we are thrilled. Everyone is so good and nice to us: our family, our neighbours, our friends are here to support us and I’m delighted.

We are very much involved in our own show in Dunmanway they give us great publicity and give all the shows great publicity and I’m delighted for our own agricultural show too.

‘We are very much part of it and they’ve always been very supportive of us.’