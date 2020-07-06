Grannies and gruaige are out of lockdown

AFTER months of unkempt, straggly hair (and that’s just the men) and the longing for a pint and a meal, the people of West Cork breathed a sigh of relief as hairdressers, barbers, restaurants and pubs opened once again after being closed for over three months.

And the end to travel restrictions meant grannies and grandads could finally get to see their grandkids in other counties too.

So as well as Monday being a big day for visitng the relations, it was also a special day for Bandon salon owner Sinéad Seaman, as it was her first official day in business.

The mum-of-two had originally planned to open her new salon ‘Hair by Sinéad’ on South Main Street on March 18th just as the lockdown commenced but of course that didn’t happen then.

‘We thought it would be for a few weeks initially so it was fantastic to finally open on Monday almost three months later, and I have been very busy since,’ Sinéad told The Southern Star.

Owen Crudge of Crudge’s Barbershop on Connolly Street in Clonakilty said it’s been a bit of a pleasant change to be back cutting hair despite the need to for both staff and customers to wear masks. ‘We’re booked out for the week and it’s pottering away nicely and customers know that it’s by appointment only and there is no queuing in the shop,’ said Owen.

‘Within the first half an hour of opening on Monday, we had over 200 appointments made and next week is starting to book up, but I’d say for lads it takes a while to adapt to making appointments for haircuts!’he added.

The Lifeboat Inn in Courtmacsherry was one of many pubs and restaurants to re-open under new guidelines on Monday and David O’Halloran said it’s been great that they are back into the swing of things.

‘Evenings have been busy so far and the time requirement is working out so far, but we will see the test of it at the weekends when some people may want to stay longer. but so far it’s been good,’ said David.

Louise O’Donovan of the Eldon Hotel in Skibbereen said they are delighted to be open again and business has been brisk.

She noted that Monday and Tuesday lunchtime trade was very busy.

‘Customers are getting used to booking their meals and many of them are coming in having their food and drinks and leaving again,’ said Louise.