Graham Norton's novel to be filmed in West Cork; Woman gets suspended jail sentence for refusing to wear mask; Dealing with 're-entry anxiety'; Paul and Fintan in top form ahead of Olympic Games

May 25th, 2021 12:09 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star…

• Woman gets suspended jail sentence for refusing to wear mask

• Norton's first novel to be filmed in West Cork for ITV series

• Therapist Linda Hamilton gives tips on dealing with 're-entry anxiety'

• Gold-en rowers Paul and Fintan in top form ahead of Olympic Games

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MAY 27th

