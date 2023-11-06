Government urged to support local journalism

TDS AND senators met with local and national publishers to discuss the challenges faced by news organisations at a meeting at Leinster House recently.

The briefing by Local Ireland, representing local newspapers and their digital outlets, and NewsBrands, representing national news publishers, outlined the economic pressures the news sector faces on advertising, newspaper sales, digital revenues, and increased energy and newsprint costs.

Local Ireland executive director Bob Hughes told the meeting that support from Government was essential to sustain local journalism. He urged politicians to ensure that local news publishers receive their fair share of Government public information advertising and Government supports through schemes under the new media commission, Coimisiún na Meán.

Publishers also needed a level playing field for their negotiations with the tech platforms around local content they use and a fairer regime for defamation to be urgently established under new legislation.

Limerick Leader managing editor Áine Fitzgerald highlighted how local newspapers play a vital democratic role in the coverage of councils and courts, and have a unique ability to report on important social issues.

‘A local newspaper and website stands as the guardian of our communities’ knowledge base. The absence of local news publishers would leave a dangerous void, which would be filled by ignorance, corruption and negligence,’ said Mr Fitzgerald.

‘I urge politicians to recognise the irreplaceable role of local journalism in the daily life of our schools, sporting clubs, charities, universities, parishes, towns and cities.

‘Local news publishers are the lifeblood of journalism, and we need meaningful and tangible support to help us continue to serve our communities as watchdogs and storytellers.’

Local Ireland president Dan Linehan said he was delighted with the large turnout of so many Oireachtas members.

The Local Ireland briefing was followed a panel discussion on the urgent need for defamation reform.

The panel was moderated by Business Post editor Daniel McConnell, and included Connacht Tribune editor Dave O’Connell, The Sunday Times editor Noírín Hegarty, and The Irish Times editor Ruadhan Mac Cormaic.