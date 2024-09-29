Gougane Barra mass and pilgrimage postponed

THE pilgrimage and Mass at St Finbarr’s Oratory, Gougane Barra, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to the adverse weather.

It will take place instead on the following Sunday, October 6th. The time of the Mass and Rosary on Sunday 6th October will remain the same, Rosary at 2.30pm with Mass at 3pm.

'This change is necessary due to the forecast inclement weather which has led to an Orange Weather Warning being issued by Met Eireann and out of concern for the safety of all involved,' said a Diocesan statement.