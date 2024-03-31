Go-ahead for €1.3m community house

CORK County Council has granted CoAction permission to construct a community dwelling house at a site it owns at Blackthorn Drive at Coronea in Skibbereen.

The planning application was approved on March 7th, and it will be granted provided no appeal is made to An Bord Pleanála within the month.

The proposed development will be located on a serviced site within the town’s development boundary.

It will be an infill development between two existing houses – one of which is an existing CoAction dwelling.

Chairman of the board of CoAction, John Nolan, said four of their service users will find a new home at the assisted-living accommodation centre. He estimated that the new facility will cost €1.3m to complete.

‘The work will be done to a very high standard,’ said the chairman, who confirmed that the organisation is, at present, reviewing all of its buildings with a view to bringing them in line with modern standards.

In the coming months, John Nolan said he hopes the people of West Cork will support a fundraising drive for the new development in this, the 50th anniversary year of CoAction West Cork.