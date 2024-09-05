Glenilen helps front new yogurt campaign in EU

A WEST Cork dairy company has been chosen to help front a new EU campaign promoting yogurt.

The National Dairy Council has announced the three-year campaign which will be run across Belgium, Ireland, Germany, and Denmark. It has chosen the makers of Glenilen Farm yogurt in Drimoleague as one of four firms to front the Irish promotion.

The campaign called ‘The Yogurt. Its Great Inside’ will feature an extensive marketing campaign featuring two Dublin cafes and two yogurt companies who serve and produce yogurt every day.

Valerie and Alan Kingston who make Glenilen yogurt at their farm in Drimoleague both grew up on dairy farms and started making yogurt commercially in 2002. Their range of products also includes Kefir product, cheesecakes, and clotted cream, and is available in supermarkets nationwide.

The two cafes included are Póg cafes and Brother Hubbard, both in Dublin. Wexford yogurt brand Killowen Farm in Enniscorthy will also feature.

‘The campaign strapline deliberately focuses on the added benefits of yogurt from the inside out so you can treat your gut to a delicious yogurt,’ said National Dairy Council head of communications Cathy Curran.

The campaign also features performance nutritionist Daniel Davey and TV chef and food stylist Erica Drum, as part of the promotion.

Irish consumers favour high-protein, flavoured, and low-fat yoghurts, according to a recent survey by Potloc market research.