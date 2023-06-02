Glasslyn Vets honoured for sustainability commitment

GLASSLYN Vets has been recognised for its commitment to ongoing environmental improvement.

The business has been given EcoMerit Environmental Certification which recognises that the company has successfully put in place a programme of energy, waste, and water efficiencies to reduce their environmental footprint.

The certificate relates to Glasslyn Vets’ two clinics in Bandon and Kinsale, and to its Carbery Vets clinic in Dunmanway.

Glasslyn Vets’ environmental improvement plans include reviewing its procurement procedures to establish to what extent environmental considerations inform purchasing decisions, implementing a waste prevention programme, increasing segregation for reuse and recycling, and investigating ways to conserve water.

Kevin O’ Sullivan, managing director, Glasslyn Vets said: ‘I believe this accreditation is a positive start to Glasslyn Vets’ sustainable journey and we are keen to play our part.

‘We want our business to perform in a sustainable way and show others that it is possible to make changes for the better, which will have a positive impact on the environment.’

He said he believed vets play an important role in promoting more sustainable farm practices.

‘Glasslyn Vets will continue to implement changes that demonstrates our commitment to environmental impro-vement.’