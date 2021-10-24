Give up your oul pumpkins for a good cause in Leap

GREEN Skibbereen’s first Zero Waste Hallowe’en Market will take place at the Cecas centre in Leap on Wednesday, October 27th.

The event will feature a pumpkin carving competition for children between the ages of eight and 15, but it will also tackle the issue of pumpkin waste.

According to Trish Lavelle, acting chair of Green Skibbereen, a UK study found that their national Hallowe’en pumpkin obsession accounted for a shocking 18,000 tons of food waste each year.

Ireland is the reputed birthplace of traditional Hallowe’en or Samhain customs, but the traditional carved turnip head preceded the easier, more malleable orange pumpkin.

‘The idea is to ask children to bring along a recipe that uses the flesh of the pumpkin and 20 pumpkin seeds that can be dried and saved for planting,’ said Trish.

‘We will also be encouraging people to bring any pumpkin waste for composting at Myross Wood Gardens to keep it out of landfill,’ she added.

‘While the pumpkin lanterns for Hallowe’en will be great fun for people to make and see, there will be a serious message that food waste is a problem for us all and we can all do our bit to reduce the burden.’

There will be prizes on the day for the scariest pumpkin, the most creative pumpkin and the best pumpkin recipe.

Entries must be dropped off at Myross Wood House between 9am and 11am on October 27th with the name, age, phone number, and a recipe for using the pumpkin, as well as the seeds for drying out. The winners will be announced at 12.30pm on the day.