Girl’s trauma after mother ended up on car bonnet after birthday cash theft

A 12-YEAR-old girl who witnessed her mum being ‘dragged around like a ragdoll’ on the street in Dunmanway has had nightmares since the incident, a court heard recently.

Judge James McNulty said the incident was so traumatic for the girl that she refuses to go back to the playground and doesn’t feel confident going into the town now with her friends, either.

The judge made the comments while reading the girl’s victim impact statement at Clonakilty District Court.

Pauline Crowley (47) of 2 Ard na Gréine, Courtmacsherry had previously pleaded guilty in court to theft, assault and dangerous driving in Dunmanway on July 12th last.

The judge recapped how Ms Crowley stole the child’s bag at the playground in Dunmanway, which contained €520 in birthday money, cash and an iPhone.

The child’s mum, Regina Forsythe, was able to use the iPhone tracker app to trace the phone, and found the bag in the boot of Ms Crowley’s car on Main Street in the town.

‘She [Crowley] made off with the bag. When challenged by the child’s mother, she reacted violently, pushing her and the child and injuring them,’ said the judge.

‘When Ms Forsythe persisted and challenged Ms Crowley who attempted to drive away, she ended up on the bonnet of the car before falling off. There were three young children in Ms Crowley’s car.’

The court heard that due to roadworks being undertaken in the town, Ms Forsythe was able to catch up with Ms Crowley’s car and managed to sit into the front passenger seat.

As the car left Dunmanway, Ms Crowley threw the child’s bag out of the car, but €460 was missing from it when Ms Forsythe retrieved it, while Ms Crowley drove off.

‘On her way home, Ms Crowley made a false complaint to the gardaí of a woman stealing from her. That was a perversion of the truth,’ said Judge McNulty, who noted that €500 had been paid into court.

A probation report outlined that Ms Crowley acknowledged the seriousness of her offences and wanted to apologise to Ms Forsythe and her daughter.

‘The impact of her offending is serious. The child hasn’t gone back to the playground since. She said she has had nightmares after witnessing her mother being pushed by Ms Crowley,’ said the judge.

Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming said his client, who is a single mother and has had a difficult dysfunctional background, would benefit from continuous involvement with the probation services.

‘She could get compensation for them [family] and her employer is supportive and aware of the incident. We’re not playing the victim here,’ said Mr Fleming, who added that his client has no previous convictions.

Judge McNulty said that Ms Crowley’s conduct that day was ‘dishonourable to say the least’ and indicated that a prison sentence may be imposed.

He asked the probation officer to explore whether the injured parties are open to some form of restorative justice.

‘She will be going to prison, but before she does, she might have an opportunity to explore what she can do to seek the forgiveness of those she harmed.’

He noted that child was ‘traumatised’, refuses to go back to the playground and doesn’t feel confident going into Dunmanway town with her friends.

She is still not over seeing her mum ‘dragged around like a rag doll.’

Judge McNulty remanded Ms Crowley on continuing bail to appear in court on June 18th for the production of an updated probation report.

‘If the injured parties don’t want to know about exploring an explanation or apology from the offender, that is their prerogative,’ commented the judge.