Girls in shorts 1935

The above article originally appeared in September 1935 in the pages of The Southern Star, and is offered here without comment; skorting around the issue, one might say.

‘Girls in shorts: Condemnation by West Cork priest. In the course of a powerful sermon on the Gospel of the day, at 12 o’clock Mass, in Dunmanway, on Sunday, Rev. C. Creed C.C. said he noticed young girls wearing shorts when cycling through the town during the week. Such girls were a disgrace to their sex and ought to be ashamed of themselves. Parents are bound to exercise better supervision over their children and not allow their daughters out in such a scandalous fashion, and if they appeared again in such disgraceful attire they deserved to be kicked off the streets’.