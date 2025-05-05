Southern Star Ltd. logo
Girl (13) who died at Castletown Kinneigh motoring event named locally

May 5th, 2025 10:14 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Girl (13) who died at Castletown Kinneigh motoring event named locally Image
Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 13-year-old Lauren O'Brien, who died at an AutoGrass event in Castletown- Kinneigh yesterday

THE 13-year-old girl who died following a fatal incident at a racing event in CastletownKinneigh yesterday afternoon has been named locally as Lauren O'Brien from Knockane, Terelton.

Lauren, who attended secondary school in Macroom, had been participating at the Cork Autograss Racing Club event in a track just outside the village when the incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm. It is believed that the car she was driving went out of control and hit a barrier.

Gardaí and emergency services including advanced paramedics attended the scene of the incident but Lauren was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital and a post-mortem is expected to take place today.

The scene was preserved for technical examination, while gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

'Anyone who may have camera footage and were attending the event between 3pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,' said a Garda spokesperson.

'Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.'

Gardaí are also advising those with footage of the incident not to share it on social media.

*****

