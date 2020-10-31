GHOSTLY LADY OF KINSALE FEATURES IN NEW PODCAST

CORK’S most famous ghost story features in a new podcast looking at the top haunting stories from around the world. Haunted: Real Ghost Stories tells the most spine-chilling tales from Ireland in its first Season.

Episode 2, out now, tells the sad and haunting tale of the White Lady of Kinsale.

The White Lady of Kinsale tells the story of a young girl living in Kinsale who falls in love with a soldier based at Fort Charles.

However, when fate intervenes it leads to heartache and loss. The podcast draws you in from the beginning and tells how the tragic tale unfolded and how centuries later, it still lives on.

Producer and presenter of the Podcast, Sarah Kelly, is a former journalist who’s worked at Sky News Ireland, TV3 and UTV Ireland. After finding herself at home more during the Covid restrictions, she says the podcast was a lockdown project. ‘Our Ghost Stories are haunting, harrowing and at times heart breaking. Before I began this journey, I only knew of maybe two or three of the Island’s most haunted tales. Even at that I didn’t know the details but this podcast has revealed some cruel and horrific stories that have definitely sent shivers up my spine.’

Episodes are short and snappy, says Sarah, usually under 10 minutes and draw you right in from the start. ‘So, if it’s late and night and you want a bedtime scare, especially at Hallowe’en, turn down the lights and turn up the volume!’

Each episode tells a specific story, bringing it to life for the listener.

Some of the other tales featured include The Cooneen Ghost House in Fermanagh, Loftus Hall in Wexford, the Hellfire Club in Co Dublin and the Derry Vampire, who may have inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula.