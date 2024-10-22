Southern Star Ltd. logo
Getting ready to dance in Bantry

October 22nd, 2024 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Getting ready to dance in Bantry Image
Macra members from Innishannon and Beara enjoyed Glanmire's 70th Anniversary Dinner Dance including Kevin Power, Rachael Bateman, Nikki Good, and Laura Woods.

There’s an exciting line-up of events coming up at Carbery Macra Clubs including dancing, bowling, and even pumpkin carving!

On Saturday, there’s a Bantry Social Dance at the Westlodge Hotel, Bantry. The evening kicks off at 9pm and goes on until late. Whether you’re a dancer or just want to enjoy a great night out, all are welcome.

On Tuesday, October 22nd we’re hosting a pumpkin carving competition at the Beda Hall at 8.30pm. Bring your pumpkins already carved and ready to compete! The competition will be followed by the Carbery region’s regional meeting, a chance for members to catch up on the
latest news.

Then, on Friday, November 1st, it’s time for some friendly competition with our Carbery round of the bowling competition, taking place at Leisureplex, starting at 7.30pm. Afterwards, we’ll head to Costigan’s Bar for a social night.

New members are always welcome. Follow us on social media for the latest updates and come along to any of these events!

*****

