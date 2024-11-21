Garinish proudly flies the Green Flag

Garinish Island is celebrating on the double after it was awarded two prestigious heritage awards.

Garinish has received a 2024 International Green Flag, as well as a Green Heritage Site Accreditation awards.

The Green Flag Awards, administered by An Taisce Environmental Education in Ireland, recognise and encourage the provision of good quality parks and green spaces that are managed in environmentally sustainable ways.

The Green Heritage Site Accreditation is awarded to public green spaces of historical importance that actively understand, manage, and promote their heritage which makes them unique.

There were 12 Office of Public Works sites among a group of 120 Irish public parks, gardens, and voluntary run green community sites across the State who received their 2024 Green Flags.

Other sites include Derrynane Historic Park in Co Kerry, and Fota Arboretum & Gardens.

‘These flags highlight the wonderfully diverse parks in our care,’ said OPW chairperson John Conlon said. ‘

The OPW places great importance on the sustainable management and conservation of the State’s Heritage sites, and the Green Flag Awards scheme is a wonderful way of recognising and celebrating these high standards.’

The Green Flag Awards are marked on eight key criteria, including biodiversity standards, cleanliness, health and safety, sustainability and community involvement.

Bequeathed to the Irish people in 1953 by the Bryce family and managed by the OPW, Garinish Island – also known as Ilnacullin – is a designed historic garden of international significance, with a world-renowned plant collection and unique architectural heritage. More than 65,000 people visit Garinish Island annually.