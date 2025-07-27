Comfort Keepers marks twenty years of caring

NUMEROUS Cork-based carers from Comfort Keepers, one of Ireland’s largest and most awarded homecare companies, have been recognised for their contributions to helping people to stay living independently in their own homes and communities as safely as possible, while maintaining connection, dignity, confidence, and joy.

Comfort Keepers had much to celebrate on its recent National Day of Joy – a day in the calendar each year to celebrate all the simple, everyday moments that lift spirits and bring people closer together.

Collette Gleeson, CEO of Comfort Keepers, said: ‘What our teams do is much more than daily support, and the impact of our home care and support services on people around the country is profound.

Each of our carers brings care, joy and connection into their clients’ homes every day, while helping them to stay independent, confident, and part of the communities they love.

This is why this annual celebration is such an important opportunity for us to honour the incredibly hardworking and passionate members of our teams.’

On the day, Comfort Keepers gave out special awards and long-service awards, as well as announcing Louth carer, Mary Brennan, as Comfort Keepers’ National Carer of the Year 2025, chosen from ten regional winners from around the country.

Irene O’Neill from Carrigaline is the Cork regional winner of this year’s Carer of the Year Awards.

Irene has been caring for almost 14 years.

In addition, Annmarie Twomey, carer, was also presented with an award for 10 years of service at Comfort Keepers.

As part of its National Day of Joy, Comfort Keepers teams delivered flowers and celebration packs to clients, and hosted parties in Comfort Keepers’ offices and in the homes of those they care for across Ireland.

The company also marked 20 years of uplifting homecare and celebrated being named the All-Ireland Champion Home Care Company 2025 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation, for the second consecutive year, thereby recognising Comfort Keepers’ ongoing commitment to excellent, reliable and compassionate homecare services.