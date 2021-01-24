Garden of Remembrance has increase in visitors

WALKING and cycling around Kinsale area have become very popular over the past year and people have discovered places they had never visited or had forgotten about.

One such place is the 9/11 Garden of Remembrance in Ringfinnan, crossing the new Bridge, turning right and then up the hill at the first sharp corner.

The Kinsale Garden of Remembrance was established by a Kinsale lady, Kathleen Cáit Murphy, who worked as a nurse for over 30 years in New York City. During that time she came to admire the work of the fireman and was shocked at the deaths of 343 of their number who died in 9/11.

As a result she decided to provide a memorial in Ireland, on her land at Ringfinnan, with a tree for each of the firemen who died, as well as one for their chaplain, Fr Michael Judge, who was a personal friend of hers. Since the garden was planted many relatives and friends of the dead have come to visit and leave prayers, photographs and flowers there.

Unfortunately, she died before she could retire to live in the new house she had built alongside, but her sister, Nellie, and family main the grounds in excellent condition without any council or State assistance.

The 10th anniversary of the Twin Towers disaster was recalled in Kinsale on Saturday, September 10th, 2011, by civil and religious ceremonies with representatives from the Irish Government as well as the town and county authorities attending a mass in memory of 9/11. Unfortunately, Kathleen was not there as she died in March, but family and friends honoured her work with a tree planting ceremony to recall the life of the lady who has helped preserve the story of these New York firemen who died so tragically.

There is a special ceremony of remembrance every September 11th when prayers are said and a wreath is placed at the memorial. 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Last year there was an extra dedication on the Fourth of July to honour those who have died from Coved 19 in the U.S. and in Ireland.