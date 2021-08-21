News GARDEN DELIGHT: A tribute to Leo August 21st, 2021 7:05 AM

A commemorative garden was unveiled at Prenco in Skibbereen to recognise the contribution of former general manager Leo Werner who died in 2019. Gerard Lyons, director, and John White, general manager, said the garden was a reminder of the dedication and commitment of Leo, who led Prenco for over 38 years. Mark Werner said the famiy were delighted with the tribute. Prenco makes components for the aviation and pharmaceutical industries. From left: Yurgen, Karen, Catherine, Susan and Mark Werner. (Photo Garry Minihane)