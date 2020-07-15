News

Garda's party warning; Back to Ballinspittle; Covid scare for West Cork GAA clubs; Carbery camogie team pulls out of championship; Big Jack provided soundtrack to our youth; Humans of West Cork; FREE 72-page Support West Cork magazine

July 15th, 2020 9:13 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star:

In News:

• A top garda has warned young people against posting party details on social media, after busloads of uninvited teenagers turned up at a party in Bandon
• As the moving statue of Ballinspittle celebrates her 35th anniversary, locals recall a time when thousands descended on their now-famous grotto

In Sport:

• Three local GAA clubs had Covid scares in the past week and this should act as a warning to all ahead of the new season
• Carbery camogie team pulls out of championship
• Newcestown camogie keen to kick on
• Big Jack provided soundtrack to our youth

In Life & Community:

• A young Ballinadee photographer has created a popular Instagram page celebrating the people of the region, entitled the Humans of West Cork

PLUS:

• Get your FREE 'Support West Cork, Shop Local' magazine packed with products and services for you to buy from a range of West Cork businesses.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JULY 16th

