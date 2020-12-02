Gardaí sniff out €5,000 worth of cannabis hidden in car near Clonakilty

Gardaí in West Cork had no need of a sniffer dog when they approached a vehicle with €5,000 worth of cannabis stashed inside.

The initial discovery was made at lunchtime on Tuesday, December 1st, after gardaí were called to attend the scene of a road traffic collision about 5km from Clonakilty town.

A subsequent search of another property in Cork city yielded an additional €5,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €3,000 of suspected ecstasy tablets, and €24,000 of suspected cannabis oil, bringing the total amount to €37,000.

