Gardaí sniff out €5,000 worth of cannabis hidden in car near Clonakilty

Gardaí in West Cork had no need of a sniffer dog when they approached a vehicle with €5,000 worth of cannabis stashed inside.
The initial discovery was made at lunchtime on Tuesday, December 1st, after gardaí were called to attend the scene of a road traffic collision about 5km from Clonakilty town.
News
Dec, 2020
A subsequent search of another property in Cork city yielded an additional €5,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €3,000 of suspected ecstasy tablets, and €24,000 of suspected cannabis oil, bringing the total amount to €37,000.
