Gardaí seize €70k of drugs over 10 days

AN intelligence-led operation resulted in gardaí in West Cork seizing €27,000 worth of cannabis at a growhouse in Dunmanway last week.

Bantry-based Supt Ronan Kennelly confirmed that a person was detained for the purpose of the search by the West Cork Divisional Drugs unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit.

Garda dog Rex led his handler and the team to the growhouse in the attic of the premises which contained €16,800 of suspected cannabis plants at various stages of growth, €10,500 of suspected cannabis herb, and €175 of suspected ecstasy.

This latest seizure means that within a 10-day period, the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit discovered three growhouses – in Union Hall, Inchigeela and Dunmanway – and seized drugs totalling €70,000.

It was after 6pm on the Friday evening that the team executed the search warrant they had obtained through the courts.

Investigations are ongoing in the seizure and a file will be forwarded to the DPP for directions regarding a possible possession charge, and a charge of possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

Supt Kennelly commented on the ‘positive developments throughout the western division’ in terms of drug detections and enforcement of the Misuse of Drugs Act. He said: ‘Successful detections augurs well for the community.’

All of the suspected drugs were sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and gardaí also seized fans, lights and a ventilation system.

For more information on recent drug detections in West Cork, see this week’s Star podcast interview with Chief Supt Con Cadogan at www.southernstar.ie/covid19