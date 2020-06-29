Gardaí seize €1,000 worth of heroin in Bandon

GARDAÍ seized €1,000 of suspected heroin in Bandon yesterday.

Shortly before 3.30pm uniform gardaí from Bandon and the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit were on patrol when they saw a man, aged in his 30s, acting suspiciously on Glasslyn Road, Bandon.

He was brought to Bandon Garda Station for the purpose of a search and was found to be in possession of 25 wraps of suspected heroin valued at €1,000.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.