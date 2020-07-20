Gardaí seize almost €30,000 worth of cannabis plants in Skibberreen

Gardaí seized €29,600 of suspected cannabis plants in Skibbereen yesterday evening.

Shortly after 7.00pm gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit and Skibbereen Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house just outside Skibbereen town.

During the course of the search gardaí seized €29,600 worth of cannabis plants, which were at various stages of growth. The plants were being grown both inside and outside of the house.

The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and carried out an examination of the scene and photographed the suspected cannabis plants. They plants will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.