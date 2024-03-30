Gardaí seek assistance of public in tracing missing man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 41-year-old Shane Burke who was last seen in the Glanmire area of County Cork on Friday 29th March.

Shane is described as being approximately 6ft 4" in height and of stocky build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing an orange hi-vis vest over a black jacket, black work trousers and brown shoes

Shane is believed to have access to a 08D registration silver Volvo S80.

Gardaí and Shane’s family have serious concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Shane’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 452 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.