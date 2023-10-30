Gardaí search for missing woman

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 69-year-old Maureen O’Connor.

She has been reported missing from her home in Skehill, Glengarriff since Wednesday, October 25th.

Maureen is described as being approximately 5’6” in height and of a slim build. She has grey hair.

Gardaí and Maureen’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Maureen's whereabouts is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.