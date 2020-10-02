Gardaí say convent fire ‘may have been started’ deliberately

FOLLOWING a technical examination of the scene of the fire at the former Convent of Mercy in Skibbereen on Tuesday, gardaí now believe that the fire may have been started intentionally.

Gardaí investigating the incident which destroyed the iconic 19th century building and adjacent heritage chapel in on Tuesday are now renewing their appeal for witnesses.

Shortly after 4pm, Gardaí were alerted to a fire at the former convent on the Cork Road. ‘As a result of the fire, the property has been damaged significantly,’ gardaí said today. ‘Thankfully no persons were injured during the incident as the nearby homes were evacuated by emergency services.’

Gardaí are today appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to this to contact them. Gardaí are aware that a large crowd of people recorded mobile phone footage of the blaze and would like those people to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any motorists who were in the Cork Road area of Skibbereen between 3.15pm and 4.45pm, particularly those with dashcam footage, to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.