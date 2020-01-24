Gardai release CCTV photo of missing Kinsale man Martin Faherty

FOLLOWING what they have described as ‘recent developments’, gardaí in Kinsale are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Martin Faherty.

They have this evening released a CCTV photo of Mr Faherty, taken on the night he went missing.

Martin, (42), who was last seen in the World’s End area of the town, on January 3rd at 2am.

He is described as being 6’1” in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and bald. When last seen, Martin was wearing a canary yellow hat, a distinctive chequered white and dark coloured jacket, jeans and brown boots.

Gardaí say that Martin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen Martin or has information on his whereabouts, in particular anyone or any road users who may have been in the World’s End area of Kinsale on January 3rd, between 1am and 3am, to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 477 9250, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.