Gardaí probe stabbing of teen in Carrigaline which was posted on Twitter

GARDAÍ are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 10:25pm last night in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline.

A male youth in his teens sustained a number of apparent stab wounds during the assault and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

One male youth in his teens has been arrested as part of this investigation and he is currently being detained at a Garda Station in Cork City.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for any persons with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

There has been criticism of extremely graphic videos of the incident which were posted on Twitter shortly after midnight last night.

Many of the comments on the videos ask for them to be taken down in respect for the injured youth.