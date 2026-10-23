Joint funeral for four victims of arson attack pays tribute to Kim

THE sister of Kim English paid tribute to her at her funeral and said she never met anybody as beautiful and resilient.

The 38-year-old was killed in an arson attack along with her husband Phillip and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9) at their home in the Birchwood Estate in Waterford last week.

Charlene was speaking at the joint funerals which took place at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterford on Monday and said Kim was the light of her life.

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Hundreds of family members, friends and neighbours attended the funeral mass where the four members of the family were fondly remembered.

Parish priest Fr Gerry Chestnutt also paid tributes to the four family members and said they were a regular family who had four beautiful children, each with their own personalities.

Kim, nee Companjen lived in Courtmacsherry for several years and was well known by a lot of people in the coastal village.

She attended Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty and sat her Leaving Cert at the school in 2007.

Staff members expressed their shock at her death and had described her as a lovely person while attending school there.

Her dad Richard Companjen still lives in Courtmacsherry and he has also paid tribute to Kim, his son-in-law and his two grand-children.

Kim’s two other children remain at CHI in Crumlin recovering from their injuries.

The private burials of Kim, Phillip, Callum and Jayden took place in Kilbarry Cemetery after their funeral mass.