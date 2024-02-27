Gardaí investigate cause of Clonakilty two vehicle collision

A woman in her 50s was brought to CUH following a tw0-vehicle road traffic collision at Hospital Cross on the N71 in Clonakilty this afternoon. She is being treated for injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening.

Gardaí and emergency services immediately attended the scene of the accident, which occurred at approximately 3pm. A Stop Go system had been in place earlier and it is understood the vehicles were being removed from the scene.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the two-vehicle collision.