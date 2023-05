​Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his late 50s was found dead in a public toilet in Bantry at 9.30am this morning.

The gardaí responded to a call from a member of the public, and the man, whom they described as being 'local to West Cork,' was found in one of the cubicles.

The man, who was homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem will be carried out.

The gardaí say they do not consider his death to be suspicious