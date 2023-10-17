Gardaí asked to start probe into Aperee

WITH 13 residents remaining at the Aperee Living Nursing Home in Belgooly, less than two weeks before its closure, gardaí have confirmed that they received a referral from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) in relation to a number of nursing homes operated by the company.

A recent Hiqa inspection report into both Belgooly and Bantry nursing homes raised ‘serious concerns around the overall management of residents’ finances and the management of pension arrangements in the centre’.

The report also noted from the unannounced inspection on May 17th last that the Belgooly home was non-compliant when it came to fire precautions and staffing levels. An unannounced inspection at Bantry on May 11th found that a review of the banking records showed residents’ monies were used on a number of occasions to pay ongoing costs of the centre. While this money was returned to the residents’ accounts, the report said this was not correct use of residents’ monies.

‘An Garda Síochána is currently carrying out an assessment of the matters in the referral to determine whether an investigation is required,’ said a garda spokesperson. ‘A criminal investigation has not commenced, at this time.’

Speaking at last week’s Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health, Hiqa’s chief inspector Carol Grogan said she has serious concern about the management of residents’ finances by Aperee Living.

A spokesperson for Aperee Living said it continues to co-operate with Hiqa, that all policies are fully up to date, and that residents’ finances are fully protected.

‘We will continue to ... ensure the transition of the remaining facilities as soon as possible and by Thursday there will be 13 residents at Belgooly.’

The decision to accelerate the closure of the nursing home to October 24th was criticised by families and public representatives last week.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard has called for the urgent expedition of the opening of the extension to Kinsale Community Hospital to help families looking for new beds, ahead of the Hiqa-directed closing date in Belgooly.