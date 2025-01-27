Gardaí arrest man (30s) over €160,000 Cannabis find in Carrigaline

A man in his 30s was arrested by Gardaí in Carrigaline yesterday after they seized over €160,00 worth of cannabis during an operation,

Gardaí from the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit were involved in the operation and the cannabis herb was seized during a planned operation at a domestic residence.

Gardaí have also seized over €30,000 in cash and other equipment used in the preparation of the sale and supply of drugs.

The seized drugs will undergo analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

'A man in his 30s has been arrested and conveyed to a Garda Station in County Cork. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996,' said a Garda spokesperson.

'The investigation is ongoing.'