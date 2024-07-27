Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Kinsale crash

A MAN in his 40s has died following a single- vehicle road traffic collision, which occurred shortly after 1:30am this morning at Ballynamona, Kinsale.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act. He is currently detained at a garda station in Cork under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man who died was a passenger in the car and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. No other serious injuries to persons was reported.

The road at Ballynamona is currently closed with local diversions in place pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators later today, while investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

'Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ballynamona area between 1:15am and 1:45am are asked to come forward.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,' said a Garda spokesperson