Gardaí appeal for witnesses after criminal damage by fire incident in Bantry

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred in Bantry, Co. Cork on Tuesday, 8th April 2025.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 pm in the Bantry area, along the Road from Castledonovan to Bantry.

Two excavators were extensively damaged by fire.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have information about the incident to come forward, especially any road users that were travelling on the Castledonovan to Bantry Road between 1 pm and 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with may have camera footage (including dash-cam) is also asked to make that footage available.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at the Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.