Gardaí appeal for info on missing Ballygarvan man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 23-year-old Cian O'Flynn, who was last seen at 8.20am yesterday morning (Thursday May 9th) at his home in Ballygarvan.

Cian is approximately 5 ft 10 inches in height with a medium build, has blond hair, and blue eyes. It is unknown what Cian was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Cian's whereabouts is urged to contact Togher Garda Station at 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.