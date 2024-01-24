Garda recruitment event to take place in Clonakilty

West Cork Gardai are hosting an information event for people considering a career in An Garda Siochána at the Clonakilty Park Hotel this Friday January 26th between 4pm and 8pm.

The current recruitment campaign is open to applicants until 3pm on February 8th and for the first time the maximum age limit has been increased from 35 years to 50 years.

'Anyone that may have questions about training to become a member of An Garda Siochána or the recruitment process is welcome to visit the event,' a garda spokesperson told The Southern Star.

Information is also available on the Garda website www.garda.ie.