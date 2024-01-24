News

Garda recruitment event to take place in Clonakilty

January 24th, 2024 5:37 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

West Cork Gardai are hosting an information event for people considering a career in An Garda Siochana at the Clonakilty Park Hotel on Friday the 26th of January between 4pm and 8pm.

The current recruitment campaign is open to applicants until 3pm on February 8th  and for the first time the maximum age limit has been increased from 35 years to 50 years.

'Anyone that may have questions about training to become a member of An Garda Siochána or the recruitment process is welcome to visit the event,' a garda spokesperson told The Southern Star.

Information is also available on the Garda website www.garda.ie.

